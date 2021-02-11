CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Burns Jr., Corbin carry Winthrop past Radford 80-64

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 9:31 PM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 18 points as Winthrop won its seventh straight road game, beating Radford 80-64 on Thursday night. Josh Corbin added 17 points for the Eagles, while Chandler Vaudrin chipped in 15. Vaudrin also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Chase Claxton had 10 points for Winthrop (17-1, 14-1 Big South Conference).

Fah’Mir Ali scored a season-high 23 points and had five steals for the Highlanders (13-8, 12-3). Dravon Mangum added 13 points. Chyree Walker had eight rebounds.

