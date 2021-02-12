CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Burk scores 36 to…

Burk scores 36 to lead IUPUI past UIC 89-69

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 5:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Burk scored a season-high 36 points as IUPUI romped past Illinois-Chicago 89-69 on Friday.

Burk hit 15 of 20 shots.

Jaylen Minnett had 22 points for IUPUI (6-8, 5-8 Horizon League). Elyjah Goss scored a season-high 20 points and had 11 rebounds, and Mike DePersia had 14 assists.

Teyvion Kirk had 19 points and six assists for the Flames (8-10, 5-8), whose losing streak reached six games. Maurice Commander added 15 points and Rob Howard had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

Lawmakers concerned CISA lacks 'centralized visibility' to hunt agency cyber threats

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up