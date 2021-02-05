CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Burk leads IUPUI over Green Bay 80-71

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 8:46 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Marcus Burk had 25 points and six assists as IUPUI defeated Green Bay 80-71 on Friday.

Jaylen Minnett added 21 points and Elyjah Goss had 15 points and 11 rebounds for IUPUI (5-7, 4-7 Horizon League). Mike DePersia added six assists. Burk hit 11 of 13 free throws.

IUPUI scored 49 second-half points, a season high.

Amari Davis had 26 points for the Phoenix (5-14, 5-10). Emmanuel Ansong added 15 points and seven rebounds. PJ Pipes had 13 points.

