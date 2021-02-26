CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Burden lifts Kennesaw State past Florida Gulf Coast 80-63

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 8:24 PM

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Terrell Burden had a season-high 20 points as Kennesaw State defeated Florida Gulf Coast 80-63 on Friday night.

Spencer Rodgers had 18 points for Kennesaw State (5-18, 2-13 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Youngblood added 13 points, Nate Springs had 10, and Brandon Stroud grabbed 13 rebounds.

Caleb Catto had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (9-7, 4-5). Dom London and Cyrus Largie each had 12 points.

