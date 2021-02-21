Bryant looks to sweep Merrimack

Bryant (11-5, 7-4) vs. Merrimack (8-5, 8-5) Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack seeks…

Bryant (11-5, 7-4) vs. Merrimack (8-5, 8-5)

Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack seeks revenge on Bryant after dropping the first matchup in Smithfield. The teams last played on Feb. 20, when the Bulldogs shot 44.4 percent from the field while holding Merrimack’s shooters to just 36.5 percent en route to the two-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jordan Minor is averaging 12.6 points and 9.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Warriors. Complementing Minor is Mikey Watkins, who is accounting for 12.2 points, four rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Peter Kiss, who is averaging 17 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

CREATING OFFENSE: Watkins has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 14 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Bryant is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 75 points or fewer. The Bulldogs are 4-5 when opponents score more than 75.

STREAK SCORING: Merrimack has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 66.3 points while giving up 59.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bryant offense has scored 86.4 points per game, the fourth-highest figure in Division I. Merrimack has only averaged 66.2 points per game, which ranks 273rd nationally.

