Brown scores 31 to lift Weber St. over N. Arizona 92-59

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 11:38 PM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Isiah Brown had a career-high 31 points as Weber State won its ninth consecutive home game, romping past Northern Arizona 92-59 on Thursday night.

Brown went 6 of 12 from 3-point range as the Wildcats had 18 3s — their most ever against a Division I opponent — on 36 attempts. They were 14 of 21 inside the arc.

Cody Carlson had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Weber State (13-5, 8-3 Big Sky Conference). Seikou Sisoho Jawara added 12 points. Michal Kozak had 12 points.

Cameron Shelton had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Lumberjacks (5-12, 4-7). Luke Avdalovic added 12 points.

