Brown scores 21 to lead The Citadel past W. Carolina 74-63

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 4:40 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for his ninth double-double as The Citadel beat Western Carolina 74-63 on Saturday.

Kaiden Rice added 19 points for The Citadel (10-7, 3-7 Southern Conference). Tyler Moffe added 14 points and 10 assists. Derek Webster Jr. scored a season-high 12 points off the bench, including eight after halftime.

Mason Faulkner had 18 points for the Catamounts (8-11, 1-9). Cory Hightower added 17 points and eight rebounds. Kameron Gibson had seven points and eight rebounds.

Western Carolina edged The Citadel 76-75 on Monday, blocking a shot at the buzzer.

