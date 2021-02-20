CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Brown, Porter lead Weber…

Brown, Porter lead Weber St. past N. Arizona 74-52

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 4:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Isiah Brown had 15 points to lead five Weber State players in double figures as the Wildcats won their 10th straight home game, rolling past Northern Arizona 74-52 on Saturday.

Zahir Porter added 13 points for the Wildcats(14-5, 9-3 Big Sky Conference). Seikou Sisoho Jawara chipped in 11, Dillon Jones scored 10 and Cody Carlson had 10. Sisoho Jawara also had six assists, while Jones posted eight rebounds and five steals.

Luke Avdalovic had 16 points for the Lumberjacks (5-13, 4-8). Nik Mains added eight rebounds.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks for the season. Weber State defeated Northern Arizona 92-59 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden makes cybersecurity ‘top priority’ in national security guidance

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

Sexual assault more likely in military units where harassment is common

Presidential Rank Awards will return this year, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up