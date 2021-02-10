CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Brown carries The Citadel…

Brown carries The Citadel past East Tennessee State 79-71

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 11:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown had 21 points and 12 rebounds as The Citadel topped East Tennessee State 79-71 on Wednesday night.

Fletcher Abee had 17 points for The Citadel (11-7, 4-7 Southern Conference). Kaiden Rice added 14 points. Stephen Clark had 10 rebounds and four blocks.

The Bulldogs posted a season-high 10 blocks.

Ledarrius Brewer had 21 points for the Buccaneers (11-8, 7-4). David Sloan added 15 points. Vonnie Patterson had 13 points.

Damari Monsanto, who was second on the Buccaneers in scoring heading into the matchup with 13 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Buccaneers with the win. East Tennessee State defeated The Citadel 112-84 on Jan. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up