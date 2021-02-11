CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Broome lifts Morehead St.…

Broome lifts Morehead St. over Tennessee St. 79-66

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 11:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Johni Broome had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Morehead State won its 12th consecutive game, getting past Tennessee State 79-66 on Thursday night.

Broome made 9 of 12 shots.

Skyelar Potter had 19 points and eight rebounds for Morehead State (16-6, 13-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Ta’lon Cooper added 17 points and seven assists. Devon Cooper had six rebounds.

Shakem Johnson had 18 points for the Tigers (3-15, 2-13), who have now lost five straight games. Ravel Moody added 14 points. Mark Freeman had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NTSB for cyber? Sens. consider single agency for cyber incident investigations, information sharing

Best, brightest federal cyber workers competing in ‘save the world’ scenario

Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

Flatter defense budgets means Congress will look for savings and legacy cuts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up