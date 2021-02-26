CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Brodie scores 21 to…

Brodie scores 21 to lead Drake over Bradley 80-71

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 10:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Darnell Brodie had a season-high 21 points as Drake defeated Bradley 80-71 on Friday night.

Brodie shot 10 for 13 from the floor. He added seven rebounds.

Joseph Yesufu had 16 points for Drake (24-2, 15-2 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. D.J. Wilkins added 16 points. Tremell Murphy had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Ja’Shon Henry had 17 points for the Braves (11-15, 5-12), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Rienk Mast added 14 points and seven rebounds. Kevin McAdoo had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

5G a chance for agency improvement — slowly but surely

CISA: ‘Identity is everything’ for cyber defense post-SolarWinds

Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up