Brewer’s career-high 30 leads ETSU past Wofford 71-49

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 6:58 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Ledarrius Brewer scored a season-high 30 points, dropping in six 3-pointers, as East Tennessee State rolled past Wofford 71-49 on Saturday.

Brewer was 11 of 14 shooting, including 6 of 9 from distance and added three of the Buccaneers eight steals.

David Sloan had 16 points with five assists for East Tennessee State (12-8, 8-4 Southern Conference). Serrel Smith added eight rebounds off the bench.

Storm Murphy had 11 points and five assists for the Terriers (12-8, 9-5), the only player to reach double figures in a game where Wofford scored its second-lowest point total this season. (The lowest was 48 in a three-point win at UNC-Greensboro on Jan. 9.)

Wofford defeated East Tennessee State 67-62 on Feb. 1.

