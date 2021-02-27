CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Brajkovic scores 15 to lift Davidson past VCU 65-57

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 5:41 PM

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Luka Brajkovic registered 15 points as Davidson defeated VCU 65-57 on Saturday.

Kellan Grady had 13 points for Davidson (12-7, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hyunjung Lee added 10 points.

VCU scored 27 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Jamir Watkins had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Rams (17-6, 10-4). Vince Williams Jr. added 11 points. Hason Ward had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

