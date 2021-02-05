CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | US approaches 500,000 deaths | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Bradshaw leads Bellarmine past…

Bradshaw leads Bellarmine past Jacksonville 71-56

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 10:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Pedro Bradshaw had a career-high 24 points plus 10 rebounds as Bellarmine won its seventh consecutive game, topping Jacksonville 71-56 on Friday night.

Dylan Penn had 14 points and six rebounds for Bellarmine (10-5, 7-2 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Trey Sides had 12 points for the Dolphins (9-10, 3-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Dontarius James added 10 points. He also had eight turnovers. Tyreese Davis had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NITAAC details timing, evaluation plans for $40B IT services contract

Congress to probe how military bases fared during paralyzing winter storms

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

With widespread interest in 'burrowing,' OPM offers up a few reminders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up