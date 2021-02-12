CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Bradshaw leads Bellarmine over North Alabama 66-64

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 10:50 PM

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Pedro Bradshaw tied his career high with 24 points as Bellarmine stretched its win streak to nine games, narrowly defeating North Alabama 66-64 on Friday night.

CJ Fleming had 12 points for Bellarmine (12-5, 9-2 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Payton Youngblood had 13 points for the Lions (10-7, 6-5), whose losing streak reached four games. Detalian Brown added 10 points. Mervin James had 10 points.

It was the first of four consecutive games between the teams. North Alabama plays host to the Knights again Saturday before travelling to Louisville, Kentucky, to play at Bellarmine on Feb. 19 and 20.

