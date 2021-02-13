CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Boum scores 22 to…

Boum scores 22 to lead UTEP past FIU 75-59

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Souley Boum had 22 points as UTEP defeated Florida International 75-59 on Friday night.

Boum made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Keonte Kennedy had 17 points and six rebounds for UTEP (9-10, 5-8 Conference USA). Christian Agnew added 12 points.

Eric Lovett had 11 points for the Panthers (9-13, 2-11). Javaunte Hawkins added 11 points. Isaiah Banks had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NTSB for cyber? Sens. consider single agency for cyber incident investigations, information sharing

Best, brightest federal cyber workers competing in ‘save the world’ scenario

Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

Flatter defense budgets means Congress will look for savings and legacy cuts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up