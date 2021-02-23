CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Md. expands screening of variants | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Bouknight scores 20 to…

Bouknight scores 20 to lead UConn past Georgetown 70-57

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 11:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Bouknight had 20 points and 10 rebounds as UConn topped Georgetown 70-57 on Tuesday night.

R.J. Cole had 17 points, seven assists and six steals for UConn (11-6, 8-6 Big East Conference).

The game was tied at 44 with about 11 minutes to play. UConn pulled away with a 17-4 run that included Cole’s alley-oop pass to Bouknight, and the Huskies led by double digits the rest of the way.

Qudus Wahab had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoyas (7-11, 5-8). Jamorko Pickett and Dante Harris had 10 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden names Obama-era veteran to lead OPM

Vilsack confirmed for 2nd stint as US agriculture secretary

Best, brightest federal cyber workers competing in ‘save the world’ scenario

Army deputy CIO to retire after 38 years of service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up