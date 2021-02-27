CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More vaccine appointments for Prince George's residents | Inside the COVID-19 relief bill | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Bouknight lifts UConn over…

Bouknight lifts UConn over Marquette 80-62

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 5:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — James Bouknight had 24 points as UConn beat Marquette 80-62 on Saturday. R.J. Cole added 21 points for the Huskies.

Andre Jackson had eight rebounds for UConn (12-6, 9-6 Big East Conference). Tyrese Martin added eight rebounds.

Dawson Garcia had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (11-13, 6-11). Justin Lewis added 14 points. Jamal Cain had seven rebounds.

The Huskies improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles for the season. UConn defeated Marquette 65-54 on Jan. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GAO's emerging tech shop developing framework to test reliability of AI algorithms

CISA’s four-part plan to spend $650M on cyber protections

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Defense agencies need accountability, reasoning in readiness technology

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up