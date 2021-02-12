CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Boston College-Georgia Tech game…

Boston College-Georgia Tech game moved back a day

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 5:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech will get a little extra time to prepare for next week’s men’s basketball game against Boston College.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has shifted the game at McCamish Pavilion from Tuesday to a noon Wednesday tipoff.

Georgia Tech had been scheduled to play four games in seven days as it makes up contests that were postponed by COVID-19 protocols.

Coming off a loss Wednesday to No. 9 Virginia, the Yellow Jackets were playing at Clemson on Friday night, followed by Sunday’s home game against Pittsburgh. Now, they will get two days off before hosting Boston College.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

Lawmakers concerned CISA lacks 'centralized visibility' to hunt agency cyber threats

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up