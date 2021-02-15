CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J shot a game-changer | Montgomery Co. vaccination plan | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Boston College fires basketball…

Boston College fires basketball coach Jim Christian, with team at 3-13 and 1-9 in ACC play

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 12:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College fires basketball coach Jim Christian, with team at 3-13 and 1-9 in ACC play.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Presidential Rank Awards will return this year, OPM says

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

CBP names Bhagowalia as its permanent CIO

'Might as well keep working.' Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up