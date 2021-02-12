CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 variants in DC | Fauci on vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Boise St. tops UNLV 78-66; Rice ties Dye with 213th win

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 12:41 AM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Emmanuel Akot came off the bench to score 16 points to lift Boise State to a 78-66 win over UNLV on Thursday night, giving coach Leon Rice his 213th victory.

Rice, in his 11th season at BSU, tied Bobby Dye (1983-1995) for the most wins in Broncos history.

Abu Kigab had 14 points for Boise State (15-4, 11-3 Mountain West Conference), which won it’s eighth-straight at home. Mladen Armus added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Bryce Hamilton had 26 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (8-10, 5-6). Caleb Grill added 14 points. David Jenkins Jr. had 12 points.

