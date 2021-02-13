CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Black leads Missouri St. past Bradley 80-58

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 8:25 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Ja’Monta Black scored 24 points as Missouri State romped past Bradley 80-58 on Saturday. Gaige Prim added 20 points for the Bears.

Black hit 8 of 10 shots, including 7 of 9 on 3-pointers.

Jared Ridder had 12 points and three blocks for Missouri State (13-5, 9-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Demarcus Sharp added six assists.

Ville Tahvanainen had 13 points for the Braves (11-12, 5-9). Darius Hannah added 10 points. Rienk Mast had seven rebounds.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

