CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US not in the clear despite slowing spread | What’s safe after vaccination? | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Bishop lifts George Washington…

Bishop lifts George Washington over Rhode Island 78-70

The Associated Press

February 21, 2021, 2:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Bishop scored a career-high 28 points and Jamison Battle added 26 as George Washington topped Rhode Island 78-70 on Sunday.

Ricky Lindo Jr. had 11 points and 10 rebounds for George Washington (4-9, 3-3 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Ishmael Leggett had 16 points for the Rams (10-13, 7-9). Fatts Russell had 14 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Makhel Mitchell also scored 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

Supply remains VA's biggest hurdle in vaccinating broader veteran population

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up