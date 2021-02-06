CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Bickerstaff scores 18 to carry Drexel past Hofstra 73-71

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 5:19 PM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — T.J. Bickerstaff had 18 points and six assists and Drexel held off Hofstra’s second-half rally with a 73-71 win on Saturday.

The Dragons led 41-27 at halftime before Hofstra gradually began chipping away at its deficit which it never overcame. Drexel led the entire second half

Camren Wynter scored 16 points for Drexel (8-6, 3-4 Colonial Athletic Association) and Zach Walton added 11.

Jalen Ray scored a career-high 30 points for the Pride (11-7, 7-4), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Isaac Kante added 16 points and Caleb Burgess distributed seven assists.

