CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More vaccine appointments for Prince George's residents | Inside the COVID-19 relief bill | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Berhow scores 15 to…

Berhow scores 15 to carry N. Iowa over Illinois St. 70-56

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 11:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Trae Berhow posted 15 points as Northern Iowa defeated Illinois State 70-56 on Friday night.

Bowen Born had 12 points for Northern Iowa (8-15, 6-11 Missouri Valley Conference). Noah Carter added 12 points. Austin Phyfe had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Dusan Mahorcic had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Redbirds (7-16, 4-13). Antonio Reeves added 10 points. DJ Horne had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Defense agencies need accountability, reasoning in readiness technology

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in newly-passed COVID-19 relief bill

5G a chance for agency improvement — slowly but surely

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up