Belmont looks to extend streak vs Morehead St.

Morehead State (16-6, 13-2) vs. Belmont (21-1, 15-0) Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont…

Morehead State (16-6, 13-2) vs. Belmont (21-1, 15-0)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Morehead State. In its last eight wins against the Eagles, Belmont has won by an average of 17 points. Morehead State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 13, 2016, a 78-77 victory.

STEPPING UP: Belmont’s Nick Muszynski has averaged 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while Grayson Murphy has put up 10.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists. For the Eagles, Johni Broome has averaged 12.7 points and 7.9 rebounds while Devon Cooper has put up 11.5 points and 5.4 rebounds.FIELD GOALS FOR JOHNI: Across 21 games this season, Belmont’s Muszynski has shot 59.8 percent.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Belmont’s Luke Smith has attempted 144 3-pointers and connected on 41 percent of them, and is 5 for 15 over the past three games.

TWO STREAKS: Morehead State has won its last six road games, scoring 75 points and allowing 59 points during those contests. Belmont has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 82.8 points while giving up 63.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont is ranked eighth in the nation by scoring 83.8 points per game this season. Morehead State has only averaged 68 points per game, which ranks 245th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.