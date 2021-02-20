CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Belmont defeats Tennessee Tech 90-66 to secure OVC crown

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 7:47 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Muszynski had 19 points and Belmont claimed the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title with a 90-66 win over Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Grayson Murphy had 8 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as Belmont (24-1, 18-0 Ohio Valley Conference) extended its winning streak to 21 games. JaCobi Wood added 15 points. Ben Sheppard had 11 points and seven rebounds.

It was the Bruins’ third-straight title and seventh in nine seasons.

Damaria Franklin had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (3-22, 3-15). Keishawn Davidson added 13 points. Shandon Goldman had seven rebounds.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles this season. Belmont defeated Tennessee Tech 88-67 on Jan. 14.

