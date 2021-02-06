CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Bellarmine looks to extend streak vs Jacksonville

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 6:30 AM

Jacksonville (9-10, 3-6) vs. Bellarmine (10-5, 7-2)

Knights Hall, Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine looks for its eighth straight conference win against Jacksonville. Bellarmine’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the Lipscomb Bisons 65-58 on Jan. 9. Jacksonville remains winless against Atlantic Sun opponents this season.

TEAM LEADERS: Bellarmine’s Pedro Bradshaw has averaged 14.9 points and 7.3 rebounds while Dylan Penn has put up 12.3 points. For the Dolphins, Dontarius James has averaged 17.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while Tyreese Davis has put up 11.4 points and 4.5 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Knights have given up only 66 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 74 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DONTARIUS: James has connected on 34.2 percent of the 114 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 22 over his last three games. He’s also made 80.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Jacksonville is 0-6 when it allows at least 71 points and 9-4 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bellarmine is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Knights are 5-5 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Bellarmine is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 74.8 points per game. The Knights have averaged 79.7 points per game over their last three games.

