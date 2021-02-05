CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Sign up for coronavirus newsletter | COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | Alexandria seniors receive second dose | Coronavirus truck delivers message
Home » College Basketball » Beasley, Whitney lift Montana…

Beasley, Whitney lift Montana over Portland St. 70-64 in OT

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 1:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Robby Beasley III had 14 points, includ ing a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of regulation, and Brandon Whitney had six of his 14 points in overtime as Montana beat Portland State 70-64 on Thursday night.

Whitney made two free throws to cap a stretch where he scored six straight Montana points for a 62-56 lead with 1:31 to play. From there the Grizzlies went 8 for 8 from the foul line.

The Vikings missed a potential clinching bucket with 7.8 seconds in regulation, as well as a difficult tip. Michael Steadman got the rebound, found Whitney, who got the ball ahead to Beasley. Beasley pulled up from a good six feet behind the NBA 3-point line on the right wing and knocked down the tying shot.

Kyle Owens and Stead scored 12 points each for the Grizzlies (8-8, 4-5 Big Sky Conference).

Khalid Thomas had 13 points for the Vikings (4-9, 2-5). John Hall added 11 points. James Scott had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up