Beasley scores 18 to lead Montana past Idaho St. 59-58

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 4:00 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Robby Beasley III posted 18 points as Montana held on to beat Idaho State 59-58 on Saturday.

Brandon Whitney drew a foul with two seconds left and made the second of two free throws to cap the scoring.

Mack Anderson had 15 points for Montana (11-12, 7-9 Big Sky Conference). Kyle Owens added seven rebounds.

Robert Ford III had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bengals (12-9, 7-5). Brayden Parker added 10 points. Malik Porter had nine rebounds.

The Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Bengals this season. Montana defeated Idaho State 64-58 on Thursday.

