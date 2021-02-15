BC looks to end streak vs Ga. Tech

Boston College (3-13, 1-9) vs. Georgia Tech (10-8, 6-6) McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech…

Boston College (3-13, 1-9) vs. Georgia Tech (10-8, 6-6)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech looks to extend Boston College’s conference losing streak to five games. Boston College’s last ACC win came against the Miami Hurricanes 84-62 on Jan. 12. Georgia Tech is coming off a 71-65 home win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

SENIOR STUDS: Georgia Tech has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Moses Wright, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have collectively accounted for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 80 percent of all Yellow Jackets points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Yellow Jackets have allowed only 67.8 points per game to ACC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 77.5 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.JUMPING FOR JAY: Jay Heath has connected on 33 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 35 over his last five games. He’s also made 87 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Yellow Jackets are 0-5 when they score 68 points or fewer and 10-3 when they exceed 68 points. The Eagles are 0-12 when allowing 69 or more points and 3-1 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Boston College has lost its last five road games, scoring 75 points, while allowing 80.4 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston College as a team has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among ACC teams. The Eagles have averaged 10.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.