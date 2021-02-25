CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Barcello scores 29 to carry BYU past San Francisco 79-73

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 11:56 PM

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Alex Barcello had a career-high 29 points as BYU defeated San Francisco 79-73 on Thursday night.

Barcello hit 10 of 13 shots, including 7 of 7 from beyond the arc, a BYU record.

Caleb Lohner had 13 points and nine rebounds for BYU (18-5, 9-3 West Coast Conference). Gideon George added 11 points. Brandon Averette had 10 points.

Julian Rishwain scored a career-high 25 points for the Dons (10-12, 4-8), who have now lost five games in a row. Jamaree Bouyea added 16 points. Khalil Shabazz had 12 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Dons this season. BYU defeated San Francisco 72-63 on Jan. 16.

