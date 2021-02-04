CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Baker lifts Rutgers to 4th straight win 76-72 over Minnesota

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 11:43 PM

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Geo Baker scored eight of his 16 points in the final four minutes on Thursday night to help Rutgers win its fourth straight game, 76-72 over Minnesota.

Baker gave the Scarlet Knights (11-6, 7-6 Big Ten) the lead for good at 73-72 on a pull-up jumper with 1:01 left in the game. It was the ninth lead change in the final five minutes and the 22nd of the game.

Ron Harper Jr. made 3 of 4 free throws to secure the win for Rutgers, which entered the game ranked 345th out of 347 Division I teams in free throw shooting at 59.1% on the season.

Myles Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his 13th career double-double and Caleb McConnell added 14 points with a key 3-pointer that made it 71-70 for the Knights with 1:38 left.

Rutgers won four straight conference games for the first time since 2003-04 when it was a member of the Big East.

Marcus Carr had 18 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Golden Gophers (11-7, 4-7), who remained winless on the road this season in six tries.

Liam Robbins added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Brandon Johnson scored 10 points each.

Rutgers visits No. 8 Iowa on Wednesday. Minnesota hosts Nebraska on Monday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

