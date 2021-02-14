Livers scores 20, No. 3 Michigan tops No. 21 Wisconsin 67-59

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Isaiah Livers scored 20 points and Hunter Dickinson had a double-double as No. 3 Michigan returned…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Isaiah Livers scored 20 points and Hunter Dickinson had a double-double as No. 3 Michigan returned from a three-week layoff and rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 21 Wisconsin 67-59 on Sunday.

Michigan (14-1, 9-1 Big Ten) scored the game’s final eight points and pulled ahead for good with 1:46 left on a tie-breaking putback from Dickinson, who had 11 points and 15 rebounds. Wisconsin (15-7, 9-6) missed its last seven shots.

The Wolverines hadn’t played since a 70-53 victory at Purdue on Jan. 22. Michigan announced the next day that it was pausing all athletic activities after several people linked to the athletic department tested positive for a COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.

D’Mitrik Trice scored 16 points, Aleem Ford had 15 and Jonathan Davis had 11 for Wisconsin.

The Badgers shot 7 of 28 in the second half and missed their last 11 3-point attempts after leading 42-32 early in the period.

DRAKE 51, No. 22 LOYOLA CHICAGO 50, OT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tremell Murphy scored 17 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, as Drake rallied to win despite a poor shooting performance.

Murphy’s layup with 2:50 remaining put the Bulldogs ahead for good, 49-48, in the defensive struggle between Missouri Valley Conference powers. Loyola had two shots blocked in the final 15 seconds before Murphy made the clinching steal and was fouled.

Drake (20-2, 11-2 MVC) won despite shooting 33.3%. Loyola (18-4, 13-2) shot 35.1%.

Cameron Krutwig and Aher Uguak scored 11 points apiece for the Ramblers.

Loyola held a 42-32 lead with 8 minutes remaining, but Drake gradually clawed back into contention.

Roman Penn’s layup with 1:23 left in regulation drew the Bulldogs even, and Loyola Chicago only had one more shot attempt in regulation as the game went OT tied at 45.

