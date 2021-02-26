Austin Peay looks for road win vs JSU

Austin Peay (14-11, 10-9) vs. Jacksonville State (16-8, 12-6) Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Austin Peay (14-11, 10-9) vs. Jacksonville State (16-8, 12-6)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay looks for its third straight win over Jacksonville State at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Jacksonville State’s last win at home against the Governors came on Jan. 7, 2017.

SENIOR STUDS: Jacksonville State’s Darian Adams, Brandon Huffman and Kayne Henry have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all Gamecocks scoring over the last five games.TERRIFIC TERRY: Terry Taylor has connected on 30 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Austin Peay has dropped its last four road games, scoring 76.5 points and allowing 79.5 points during those contests. Jacksonville State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 66.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Gamecocks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Governors. Jacksonville State has an assist on 45 of 82 field goals (54.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Austin Peay has assists on 41 of 80 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Austin Peay defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.8 percent of all possessions, the 17th-best rate in the nation. Jacksonville State has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.7 percent through 24 games (ranking the Gamecocks 304th among Division I teams).

