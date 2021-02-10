Austin Peay looks for home win vs UTM

UT Martin (7-11, 5-9) vs. Austin Peay (11-8, 7-6) Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Martin (7-11, 5-9) vs. Austin Peay (11-8, 7-6)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay looks for its fourth straight win over UT Martin at Winfield Dunn Center. The last victory for the Skyhawks at Austin Peay was an 85-79 win on Jan. 26, 2017.

LEADING THE WAY: Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor has averaged 21.4 points and 10.9 rebounds while Jordyn Adams has put up 11.4 points. For the Skyhawks, Cameron Holden has averaged 14.1 points and 7.3 rebounds while Jaron Williams has put up 11.1 points.CLUTCH CAMERON: Holden has connected on 23.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 72 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Governors are 8-0 when holding opponents to 43.5 percent or worse from the field, and 3-8 when opponents shoot better than that. The Skyhawks are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 67 points or fewer and 2-11 whenever opponents exceed 67 points.

COLD SPELL: UT Martin has lost its last six road games, scoring 60.2 points, while allowing 87 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay is rated first among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.5 percent. The Governors have averaged 12.6 offensive boards per game and 13.7 per game over their last three games.

