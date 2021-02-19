CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Austin Peay looks for home win vs E. Illinois

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 9:45 AM

Eastern Illinois (8-16, 5-12) vs. Austin Peay (14-9, 10-7)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay looks for its fifth straight win over Eastern Illinois at Winfield Dunn Center. The last victory for the Panthers at Austin Peay was an 87-86 win on Jan. 23, 2016.

KEY FACILITATOR: Marvin Johnson has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Eastern Illinois field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 40 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Eastern Illinois is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 8-3 when scoring at least 67.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Austin Peay is a perfect 13-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Governors are 1-9 when opponents score more than 71 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Austin Peay is ranked 10th among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent. The Governors have averaged 12.6 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

