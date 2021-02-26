CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More vaccine appointments for Prince George's residents | Inside the COVID-19 relief bill | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Appel lifts S. Dakota…

Appel lifts S. Dakota St. past Kansas City 67-49

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 11:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Luke Appel came off the bench to score 17 points to carry South Dakota State to a 67-49 win over Kansas City on Friday night.

Baylor Scheierman had 13 points and 11 rebounds for South Dakota State (14-6, 10-4 Summit League). Matt Dentlinger added 13 points.

Brandon McKissic had 17 points for the Roos (11-11, 7-6), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Josiah Allick added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in newly-passed COVID-19 relief bill

5G a chance for agency improvement — slowly but surely

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Task force on supply chain will make recommendations for 2022 NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up