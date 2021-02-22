App State looks to end streak vs Ga. State

App State (12-9, 6-6) vs. Georgia State (11-5, 5-4) GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia…

App State (12-9, 6-6) vs. Georgia State (11-5, 5-4)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State looks to extend App State’s conference losing streak to five games. App State’s last Sun Belt win came against the Georgia State Panthers 74-61 on Jan. 23. Georgia State is coming off a 65-53 win over Troy in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Eliel Nsoseme, Corey Allen and Kane Williams have collectively scored 47 percent percent of Georgia State’s points this season and 53 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For App State, Michael Almonacy, Justin Forrest and James Lewis Jr. have combined to score 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 63 percent of all Mountaineers points over their last five.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Panthers have given up just 69.9 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 81.4 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Justin Roberts has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Georgia State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: App State’s Almonacy has made 33.6 percent of his 131 3-point attempts this year, and is 3 for 19 over the last five games. For Georgia State, Allen has connected on 43.2 percent of his 111 attempts from deep and is 9 for 28 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: Georgia State has scored 74.7 points per game and allowed 64.7 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy App State defense has held opponents to just 62.4 points per game, the 17th-lowest in Division I. Georgia State has allowed an average of 72.1 points through 16 games (ranked 211th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.