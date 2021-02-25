CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
App State looks to end streak vs Ga. Southern

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 6:30 AM

App State (12-10, 6-7) vs. Georgia Southern (12-11, 6-8)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern looks to extend App State’s conference losing streak to six games. App State’s last Sun Belt win came against the Georgia State Panthers 74-61 on Jan. 23. Georgia Southern lost 65-55 to Coastal Carolina on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: App State’s Michael Almonacy, Justin Forrest and James Lewis Jr. have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 60 percent of all Mountaineers scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ALMONACY: Almonacy has connected on 34.8 percent of the 138 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 26 over his last three games. He’s also made 86.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Southern is 0-6 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 12-5 when it scores at least 61.

STREAK STATS: App State has lost its last three road games, scoring 64 points, while allowing 73.7 per game.

STINGY STATE: App State has held opposing teams to 63.5 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Sun Belt teams. The Mountaineers have allowed 68.4 points per game over their five-game losing streak, however.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

