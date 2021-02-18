CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Alston Jr. scores 26 to lead Boise St. over Utah St. 79-70

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 12:01 AM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Derrick Alston Jr. had 26 points as Boise State stretched its home winning streak to 10 games, topping Utah State 79-70 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Shaver Jr. had 12 points for Boise State (17-4, 13-3 Mountain West Conference). Mladen Armus added seven rebounds.

Neemias Queta scored a career-high 32 points and had 10 rebounds for the Aggies (14-6, 11-3). Marco Anthony added 11 points. Justin Bean had 10 points.

___

___

