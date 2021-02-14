CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Aldama scores 19, carries Loyola (Md.) past Lafayette 88-69

The Associated Press

February 14, 2021, 7:48 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Santi Aldama scored 19 points as Loyola (Md.) topped Lafayette 88-69 on Sunday, the fourth straight meeting of the two teams and sixth in a month thanks to schedules reconfigured by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jaylin Andrews and Isaiah Hart added 18 points each for the Greyhounds. Alonso Faure had 11 points for Loyola (Md.) (2-7, 2-7 Patriot League) and Golden Dike had a career-high six assists.

Lafayette scored a season-low 26 points in the first half, making 14 first-half turnovers. The Leopards had one turnover in the second half.

Justin Jaworski had 17 points for the Leopards (7-5, 7-5), who won four of the six meetings with Loyola. Leo O’Boyle added 12 points. E.J. Stephens had 11 points.

