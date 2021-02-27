CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Akinwole, Ferrarini carry Omaha past Denver 80-76

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 9:16 PM

DENVER (AP) — Ayo Akinwole had 17 points to lead five Nebraska Omaha players in double figures as the Mavericks edged past Denver 80-76 on Saturday. Nick Ferrarini added 13 points for the Mavericks. La’Mel Robinson chipped in 12, Matt Pile scored 12 and Kyle Luedtke had 12. Robinson also had seven rebounds.

Nebraska Omaha (5-19, 3-11 Summit League) scored 50 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Jase Townsend had 22 points for the Pioneers (2-19, 1-13), who have now lost six straight games. Kobey Lam added 14 points. Robert Jones had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

The Mavericks improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers for the season. Nebraska Omaha defeated Denver 80-76 last Friday.

