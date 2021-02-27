CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Akenten lifts SE Missouri…

Akenten lifts SE Missouri State over SIU-Edwardsville 69-63

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 8:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Chris Harris scored 16 points, Nana Akenten had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Southeast Missouri State beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 69-63 on Saturday.

DQ Nicholas added 11 points and six assists, and Darrious Agnew had 10 points for Southeast Missouri State (11-15, 9-11 Ohio Valley Conference).

Courtney Carter had 16 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (9-16, 7-12). Shamar Wright added 11 points and Lamar Wright had 10 points.

The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. Southeast Missouri defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 64-62 on Jan. 28.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

One year later, commission's proposals for improving military, public service may get a serious look

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up