CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Va. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Air Force ends 10-game…

Air Force ends 10-game losing streak, beats New Mexico 62-55

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 10:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Joseph Octave scored 18 points, A.J. Walker had 16, and Air Force beat New Mexico 62-55 on Wednesday night to snap a 10-game losing streak.

Nikc Jackson, Ameka Akaya, and Chris Joyce added eight points apiece for Air Force (5-17, 3-15 Mountain West Conference). The Falcons forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Makuach Maluach had 20 points for the Lobos (6-14, 2-14). Bayron Matos, Saquan Singleton, and Jeremiah Francis added seven points each.

The Falcons leveled the season series against the Lobos. New Mexico defeated Air Force 73-65 on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Best, brightest federal cyber workers competing in ‘save the world’ scenario

Schedule F is gone, but the debate continues in Congress

SolarWinds fallout sparks calls for mandatory incident reporting, repercussions after cyber attacks

Biden orders a review of US supply chains for vital goods

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up