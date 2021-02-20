CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Aiken Jr. leads Eastern Washington over Montana 90-76

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 6:57 PM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Kim Aiken Jr. had 28 points plus 10 rebounds for his 20th career double-double and Eastern Washington won its ninth consecutive game, beating Montana 90-76 on Saturday.

Michael Meadows added 20 points for the Eagles who swept their arch-rival Montana for the first time in 18 years.

Tanner Groves had 14 points for Eastern Washington (12-6, 11-2 Big Sky Conference), which holds a 2-1/2 game lead on Southern Utah. All 11 teams advance to the Big Sky Tournament at Boise, March 10.

Josh Bannan scored a season-high 20 points and had nine rebounds for the Grizzlies (9-12, 5-9). Robby Beasley added 16 points. Cameron Parker had 12 points and 10 assists.

Eastern Washington defeated Montana 90-76 on Thursday.

