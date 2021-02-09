CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Adaway carries St. Bonaventure…

Adaway carries St. Bonaventure past La Salle 86-73

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 8:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Adaway had 20 points as St. Bonaventure beat La Salle 86-73 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Lofton had 18 points and eight assists for St. Bonaventure (10-2, 8-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Osun Osunniyi added 17 points and three blocks, and Jaren Holmes had 15 points.

Sherif Kenney scored a career-high 22 points for the Explorers (8-12, 5-8). Jhamir Brickus added 13 points, David Beatty had 12 points, and Christian Ray tied a career high with 11 rebounds plus nine points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up