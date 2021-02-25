CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Adams leads Jacksonville State past Murray State 87-74

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 10:45 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Darian Adams had a career-high 30 points as Jacksonville State topped Murray State 87-74 on Thursday night.

Adams shot 7 for 9 on 3-pointers.

Kayne Henry had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Brandon Huffman also scored 15 for Jacksonville State (16-8, 12-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Demaree King had 13 points.

Tevin Brown had 22 points and six rebounds for the Racers (13-11, 10-9). Dionte Bostick added 15 points and Chico Carter Jr. had 12 points.

The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Racers on the season. Jacksonville State defeated Murray State 85-82 on Jan. 21.

___

___

