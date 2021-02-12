ACU looks to extend streak vs Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-14, 0-8) vs. Abilene Christian (17-3, 9-1) Teague Special Events Center, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-14, 0-8) vs. Abilene Christian (17-3, 9-1)

Teague Special Events Center, Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. In its last five wins against the Islanders, Abilene Christian has won by an average of 11 points. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s last win in the series came on Feb. 22, 2018, a 76-67 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Kolton Kohl, Joe Pleasant, Coryon Mason and Reggie Miller have combined to account for 48 percent of Abilene Christian’s scoring this season and 43 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Myles Smith, Perry Francois and Nolan Bertain have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Wildcats have scored 77.9 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 67.5 per game they recorded in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JALEN: In 17 appearances this season, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Jalen White has shot 43 percent.

TWO STREAKS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 58.7 points and allowing 74.1 points during those contests. Abilene Christian has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 83.2 points while giving up 54.8.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Islanders. Abilene Christian has an assist on 66 of 94 field goals (70.2 percent) over its past three contests while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has assists on 34 of 70 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has allowed only 59.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Wildcats fifth among Division I teams. The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi offense has averaged 63.8 points through 17 games (ranked 301st, nationally).

