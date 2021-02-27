CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Abmas lifts Oral Roberts…

Abmas lifts Oral Roberts past W. Illinois 85-81

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 8:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 41 points and Oral Roberts beat Western Illinois 85-81 on Saturday.

Abmas, who made half his 12 3-point attempts, reached 41 after reaching his career-high 42 against South Dakota State on Feb. 13.

Kevin Obanor had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Oral Roberts (12-10, 9-5 Summit League) and Kareem Thompson scored 10.

Colton Sandage scored a season-high 32 points for the Leathernecks (7-13, 5-8), whose five-game winning streak came to an end. Ramean Hinton added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Tamell Pearson scored 12 with 10 boards.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up